Welcome to Vynchronize

About Vynchronize

Vynchronize is a video synchronization platform created for viewing parties with friends!

To use Vynchronize just enter your name and a shared room number with friends. Then all you have to do is select your video client (YouTube by default), enter a video ID, and click "Change Video". All video playback should be synchronized to everyone in the room!

There is one host per room that can control the video client directly with the native player controls. Everyone else can still use them but it will only affect them until they hit sync!

Have fun watching videos with friends!