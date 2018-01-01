Welcome to Vynchronize

The hot new video synchronization platform used to watch videos in realtime with friends!
Queue is currently in beta for DailyMotion/Vimeo
*The synchronization may not be perfect! It's a work in progress, submit an issue on github if you wish to submit a bug report/suggestion.
Vynchronize is a video synchronization platform created for viewing parties with friends!
To use Vynchronize just enter your name and a shared room number with friends. Then all you have to do is select your video client (YouTube by default), enter a video ID, and click "Change Video". All video playback should be synchronized to everyone in the room!
There is one host per room that can control the video client directly with the native player controls. Everyone else can still use them but it will only affect them until they hit sync!
Have fun watching videos with friends!